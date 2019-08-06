Cleararc Capital Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $2.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding by $16.19 Million as Shares Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 22,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 79,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 57,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.55. About 3.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 177,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 170,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57M, down from 348,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.86. About 93,256 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $200.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 345,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.01% or 12,359 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 161,515 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 2.21 million shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Victory Cap Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 835,712 shares. Bogle Management Lp De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 137,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 15,126 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 170,822 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc reported 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Putnam Invests Limited Com invested in 30,200 shares. 33 are owned by Parkside State Bank And Tru. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,435 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Holdings stated it has 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 46 shares.

