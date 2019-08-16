Cleararc Capital Increased Its Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) as Shares Rose; Axt (AXTI) Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Axt Inc (AXTI) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 239,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% . The institutional investor held 789,272 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 549,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Axt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 158,565 shares traded. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 43.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT, Inc. Updates Expectations for the First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management LLC Exits Position in AXT; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 11/04/2018 – AXT Inc. Lowers 1Q Guidance

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

