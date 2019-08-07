Cleararc Capital Increased Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding by $377,472; Market Value Rose; Adelante Capital Management Lowered Position in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by $3.54 Million as Market Value Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 2,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 10,067 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 7,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 126,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.30M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Trust Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.08 million shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $194.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 181,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $84.12M for 16.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. The insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M.

