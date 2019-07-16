Cleararc Capital Holding In Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Was Has Boosted; Connors Investor Services Continues to Hold Position in Orbcomm (ORBC)

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 3.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 211,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,436 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 211,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 717,549 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 22.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 26/03/2018 – ORBCOMM to Showcase New Integrated Transportation Solution Offering at Truckload Carriers Annual Convention; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM’S CFO COSTANTINI RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.6% Position in Orbcomm; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M, EST. $69.1M; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 13/04/2018 – ORBCOMM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs holds 4,146 shares. 72,920 are owned by Barry Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Mngmt owns 280,247 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 21,503 shares stake. Rnc Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 27,970 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 2,481 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 3.28 million shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 67,035 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Peavine Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.78 million shares. Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,252 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Management reported 16,280 shares stake. Rbf Ltd Liability holds 34,800 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 119,780 shares to 22,790 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,716 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

