Cleararc Capital Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Sunpower (SPWR) Stake by $429,462

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 6.89M shares traded or 143.29% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SunPower Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWR); 10/04/2018 – SunPower Completes Solar Farm at Vandenberg Air Force Base; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER ENTERED UP TO $300M CREDIT PACT MAY 22; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 05/03/2018 Yann Brandt: Breaking: SunPower Adds Tesla, sonnen to Equinox Home Solar Systems; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD SUNP.Sl – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FY2018 PERFORMANCE; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney+: All The Details About The New Netflix Rival – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

