Cleararc Capital Has Upped Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Stock Value Rose; Full House Resorts (FLL) Shares Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $880,354

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 95,587 shares traded or 94.02% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 22/03/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR PHASE ONE OF EXPANSION OF BRONCO BILLY’S CASINO AND HOTEL, IN COLARADO AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 12,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “American Express Impresses Analysts With International, Digital Strategies – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 146,097 shares. Icon Advisers owns 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,700 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited holds 3,706 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stewart Patten Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or holds 0.14% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 6,064 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 141,232 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 40,430 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Assetmark stated it has 990 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 45,700 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 19,419 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Full House Resorts Announces General Manager for Stockman’s Casino – GlobeNewswire” on February 03, 2017, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: M&A East, Casa Dragones, Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, Exponent, KKR, Fiat, Littlejohn – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on October 22, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “20 Gambling Stocks to Play the Booming Economy – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Issues Response to Letter From Z Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Prepares for a Big Summer in Charlotte – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $44,400 was made by THOMAS CRAIG W on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.06% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) or 1.31M shares. Penn Capital Management owns 0.02% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 116,990 shares. Lafitte Management LP reported 0.04% stake. 739,458 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company accumulated 77,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 59,245 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 978,092 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 34,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Franklin Res has invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd owns 27,280 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 48,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 216,525 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 17,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.