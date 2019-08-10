Cleararc Capital Has Upped Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Increased Nike (NKE) Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 53.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 44,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 125,587 shares with $10.58M value, up from 81,587 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $131.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 41.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 4,530 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 15,468 shares with $2.72M value, up from 10,938 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $125.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 18,580 shares to 49,320 valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 1.01M shares and now owns 165,500 shares. Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Friday, February 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Saturday, March 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd holds 1.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 78,077 shares. Lathrop Inv Corp invested in 176,049 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested in 115,154 shares or 1.26% of the stock. First Business Financial Svcs holds 0.04% or 2,523 shares. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 410,623 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.87% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Inc holds 1.79M shares. Finemark Natl Bancorp, a Florida-based fund reported 134,339 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 17,648 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion reported 0% stake. 79,518 are owned by Hightower Svcs Lta. Washington Retail Bank has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,070 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Friday, March 29 report.

