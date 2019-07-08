Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $482,040 as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed by $13.74 Million Its Holding

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.49. About 10.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management reported 30,127 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 296,300 were accumulated by Partner Fund Lp. Alphamark Limited Co stated it has 2,997 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lvw Advsr Limited Co holds 1.33% or 42,271 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 457,403 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 478,511 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability holds 30,109 shares. Mai Management reported 1.71% stake. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch & Associate In invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation holds 1.51% or 113,679 shares in its portfolio. The Wyoming-based Cypress Management Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally Fincl owns 160,000 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0.11% or 109,175 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 5.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 7,673 shares. Eagle Llc stated it has 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Co Ca has 112,092 shares. 3,730 are held by Lagoda Invest Mgmt Lp. Twin Tree L P, a Texas-based fund reported 35,480 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc invested in 4.54% or 225,420 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment holds 266,015 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Amer Natl Bank has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants reported 78,294 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. 10,448 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability. Td Asset holds 1.96% or 10.91M shares in its portfolio. 29,748 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.