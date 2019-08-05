Cleararc Capital Has Raised Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position; As Inogen (INGN) Market Value Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased by $534,850 Its Stake

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 12,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 8,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 302,270 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 93,261 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Lc invested in 10,258 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 284,481 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 1,500 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Sei Investments Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 11,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 12,669 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.01% or 51,800 shares. 1,073 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,327 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 27,652 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 40,447 shares. Glenmede Na reported 928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bb&T holds 174,363 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt reported 3,900 shares. Ajo LP invested in 31,499 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 229,084 shares. Essex Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,845 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 103,294 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 9,414 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 3,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability invested in 2,158 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cap Ww Invsts has 0.36% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

