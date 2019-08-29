Cleararc Capital Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $482,040 as Shares Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While E&G Advisors LP Has Upped by $372,020 Its Position

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $21.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.32. About 2.41 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Animated Series ‘Undone’ From Eisner’s Tornante; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 14.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 797,757 shares. 217,000 were accumulated by Aravt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,375 shares. Lynch Assocs In holds 155,107 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 3.91% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Alta Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Company reported 7,572 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Llc reported 89,496 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.13% or 1,155 shares. 53,085 were accumulated by Stearns. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.3% or 24,593 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.05 million shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd reported 34,231 shares. The Connecticut-based Night Owl Capital Limited Company has invested 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ltd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 4.6% or 82,559 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2,500 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd holds 3.2% or 10,719 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Grp, a Kansas-based fund reported 226 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 449 are owned by Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd Liability. Blb&B Advisors Llc reported 0.34% stake. Art Ltd Company accumulated 12,397 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 493 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Davis R M Inc owns 13,719 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 43,380 are owned by Valiant Mngmt Limited Partnership. 397 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. R G Niederhoffer Capital holds 12.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. Allstate owns 29,354 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares to 252,579 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).