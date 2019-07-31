Cleararc Capital Has Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $518,896; Stock Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,247 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 4,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $301.95. About 633,282 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 2.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,616 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Missouri-based Wedgewood has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 67,745 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Holderness has invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,920 were reported by Cim Invest Mangement. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 23,186 shares. Platinum Invest Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 13,279 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.36M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Deltec Asset Lc invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roberts Glore And Inc Il has 52,023 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. New Vernon Investment Lc reported 1.09% stake. 58,631 were accumulated by Old Point Tru & Finance Service N A.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

