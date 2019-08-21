Cleararc Capital Has Increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $407,037; Wal (WMT) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 80.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 8,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 5.98 million shares traded or 2.26% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 03/04/2018 – Walmart’s Global Money-Wiring Platform Comes Four Years AFter Domestic Money-Transfer Service Walmart2Walmart; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive caught after Walmart lockdown; 02/04/2018 – ONLINE PHARMACY START-UP PILLPACK IS IN TALKS TO BE ACQUIRED BY WALMART FOR UNDER $1 BILLION – CNBC, CITING; 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition; 28/04/2018 – Walmart Weighs a U.K. Pullback as Rivals Gain Sway — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 5.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,370 are held by Signalpoint Asset Lc. Lee Danner And Bass reported 158,492 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 49,632 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa has invested 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc stated it has 33,847 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 68,800 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13,318 are held by First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru Comm. The California-based Montecito Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Alta Cap Mngmt Limited has 3.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 472,708 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 8.54 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.90M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa reported 60,977 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.67% or 732,890 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares to 10,644 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 27,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Lonza Group Ltd (LZAGY).