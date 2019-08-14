Cleararc Capital Has Increased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $759,676; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Value Rose, Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Position

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 14,712 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 10,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 100,064 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 96,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,613 shares to 472,927 shares, valued at $43.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,808 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sunbelt Securities Inc has 2,936 shares. Augustine Asset Management invested 0.24% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citizens And Northern invested 0.73% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Blue Fincl Cap has invested 0.68% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Seatown Pte Ltd reported 57,300 shares. 78,598 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,278 shares. Macroview Invest invested in 15 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 34,915 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0.3% or 338,298 shares.