Cleararc Capital Has Increased Philip Morris International (PM) Stake; InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Covered By 3 Bulls

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 41.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 11,034 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 37,710 shares with $3.33M value, up from 26,676 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $112.57B valuation. The stock decreased 6.92% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.35. About 28.68M shares traded or 452.61% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -3.85% below currents $78.78 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $74 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $69 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Trade optimism pushes Wall Street higher – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Major Health Concern Could Wreak Havoc on the Cannabis Industryâ€™s Growth Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Of Virginia Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,550 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.35% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Comml Bank reported 0.12% stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,262 shares. The Kansas-based Meritage Port Management has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Patten Patten Tn holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,078 shares. 10,051 are held by Bluefin Trading Lc. Stephens Ar reported 0.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,334 were reported by Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Weik Mgmt holds 18,330 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.24% above currents $72.35 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 147.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 110,135 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.