Cleararc Capital Has Increased Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $407,037 as Stock Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Value Declined While Par Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.98 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 710,361 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 54,527 shares to 165,864 shares, valued at $289.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 87,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.