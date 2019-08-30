Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $333,264; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Position by $9.91 Million; Shares Rose

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 47,434 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 28/05/2018 – OPUS TO REDEEM ITS SENIOR UNSECURED FLOATING RATE BONDS, 2013/2018, IN ADVANCE OF THE FINAL MATURITY DATE; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY NET INCOME 5.84B FORINT

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 3.66 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 11,034 shares to 37,710 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 488,054 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Frontier Management Com, a Texas-based fund reported 5,558 shares. Private Asset Inc invested in 1.33% or 138,790 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,625 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14.54 million shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 71,279 were reported by Pictet North America. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 6.99M shares. Orrstown Finance Serv Inc invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). National Asset invested in 0.11% or 17,085 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 557,192 shares. 11.33M were accumulated by Artisan Partners Partnership. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com New York invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 58,764 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.39% stake. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Inc has 229,124 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE) by 548,100 shares to 686,000 shares, valued at $35.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank7 Corp by 288,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc.

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Opus Names New CEO – Orange County Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Opus Bank Appoints Angelee Harris EVP, General Counsel – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Opus Bank (OPB) Appoints Melanie Cibik to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Opus Bank (OPB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.