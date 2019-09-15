Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $352,458; Chilton Capital Management Decreased Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding as Shares Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 174,624 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, down from 188,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.70 million shares traded or 89.81% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.53M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,131 shares to 60,131 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings.