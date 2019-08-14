Cleararc Capital Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Value Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake Upped by Dana Investment Advisors Inc

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 63,206 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 60,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 761,145 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 12.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fire Grp has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). America First Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cookson Peirce And invested in 2.27% or 228,501 shares. Scott & Selber accumulated 56,970 shares. Com State Bank has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ops Ltd Liability accumulated 6,683 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 19.44M shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. California-based Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 1.23% or 303,715 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 637,684 shares. First Dallas has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan And Co Limited Liability accumulated 69 shares. Blume Mgmt holds 59,277 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co holds 44,591 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Management Us has 0.2% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 121,634 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 38,115 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,385 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 15,568 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 1.78% or 64,968 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 2.94% or 20,122 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 22,840 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.31% or 35,300 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.25% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 484,424 shares. Reliant Lc accumulated 2.57% or 21,555 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett Co Inc has 0.1% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.94% or 531,187 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% or 6,047 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 12,136 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.