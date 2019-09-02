Cleararc Capital Has Boosted Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding by $407,037; Stock Rose; Plancorp Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,429 shares. Chartist Ca holds 0% or 3,978 shares in its portfolio. 119,908 are owned by Synovus. Legal And General Pcl owns 10.91M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invs Company has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 308,872 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Limited Liability Ca has invested 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 4,753 shares. 23,063 are owned by Patten Patten Inc Tn. Diligent Limited Liability Com holds 36,199 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 26,466 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 2% or 55,382 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 1.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,973 shares. Kwmg Limited Com holds 0.01% or 299 shares. 1.54 million are held by Utd Automobile Association.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.