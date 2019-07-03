Cleararc Capital Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake; Causeway Capital Management Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $56.58 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 483,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.27M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.88% or 2.05 million shares. Natl Bank accumulated 51,642 shares. Franklin Resources reported 13.18 million shares. Argi Inv Limited Co owns 8,170 shares. Bennicas Associates holds 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,825 shares. Moreover, Monetta Fincl Services has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,000 shares. Connecticut-based Essex Financial Services Inc has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 79,225 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com Limited has 2.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 110,192 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 165,780 shares. Boston & holds 30,495 shares. Round Table Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 2,620 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Street Corp invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,440 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $145.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 34,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,848 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.