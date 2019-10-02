Cleararc Capital Decreased Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $731,640 as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $766,878

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 38.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 14,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 36,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 2.06M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 15.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 24,164 shares to 24,530 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.