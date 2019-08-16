Cleararc Capital Decreased Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $333,264; Viking Global Investors LP Lifted Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position by $204.44 Million; Valuation Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 135.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 759,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.18M, up from 560,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 178,058 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,270 shares to 31,462 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 131,557 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Co holds 4,000 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.17% or 49,819 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.85% stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 19,806 shares. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 0.06% or 5,357 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 2.54 million shares. Fairfield Bush & Com has invested 2.7% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Essex Financial Serv Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,806 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,868 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested in 0.03% or 5,780 shares. Harvey Cap has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chemical Savings Bank invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hyman Charles D owns 226,205 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 645,611 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $480.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 281,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,736 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.24% or 8,901 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 7,413 shares. Omni Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,574 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Diamond Hill Cap Management owns 1,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 120,731 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Boston Advisors has invested 0.25% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gemmer Asset Management holds 92 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 10,307 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Llc reported 32,362 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 796,658 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 2.19 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 97,023 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru holds 0.02% or 2,437 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).