Cleararc Capital Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $28.86 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 242,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 730,142 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.11 million, down from 972,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.81. About 359,951 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $204.64. About 4.77 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 445,761 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $126.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 945,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 4,014 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv accumulated 0.54% or 10,368 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 2.42% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 104,700 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pathstone Family Office Lc has 238 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 250 shares. 55,570 were accumulated by Ledyard Bankshares. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 241,072 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 12 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 262 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co has 49,414 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,956 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16 million for 22.12 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Nibbling At The Edges For 9% To 11% Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa holds 2.86% or 24,092 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 66,633 shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 33,295 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,060 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors has 8,585 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Palouse Cap Mngmt holds 18,550 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Copeland Ltd Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 138,407 are owned by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 11,530 shares. Cleararc Cap has 108,718 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Lc owns 5,681 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlson Capital Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 406,878 shares.