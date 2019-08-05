Cleararc Capital Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $333,264; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 119,176 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG)

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 2.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.