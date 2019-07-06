Cleararc Capital Cut Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $333,264 as Share Price Rose; Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tupperware Brands (TUP) by $704,325

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 28,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 440,064 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, down from 468,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 391,794 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71M for 4.59 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 122,229 shares to 629,840 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 34,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 19,770 shares. Comerica National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 41,531 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,066 shares. Us State Bank De holds 7,758 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 18,914 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Company holds 0% or 9,101 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has 501,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.02% or 6,178 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 364,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 9,287 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $376,901 activity. CAMERON SUSAN M. also bought $99,844 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Thursday, February 7. CLONINGER KRISS III also bought $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, February 1. The insider GOINGS E V bought $99,622.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.45M shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 18,239 shares. Chatham reported 5,059 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% stake. Centurylink reported 15,837 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 163,870 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exchange Cap Inc stated it has 38,854 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 33,211 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.22% or 600,868 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 3.43 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 186,089 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,906 shares to 30,195 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.