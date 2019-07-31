Cleararc Capital Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $482,040 as Market Value Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.34 million shares traded or 35.71% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 2.79M shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Mngmt Lc holds 1.08% or 14,296 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, Alabama-based fund reported 30,158 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 159,480 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Lp reported 66,054 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Scholtz & Com Llc reported 86,009 shares. 6,909 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp. 146,019 are held by Chemung Canal Trust. Fosun Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 26,325 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 2,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.63% or 171,857 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,369 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Cullinan Assoc has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 269,289 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.92% or 714,215 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 2.14% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ajo LP invested in 0.23% or 340,461 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.15% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). City Holdings has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 164,798 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 1.56M shares. Art Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 9,835 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,871 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 78 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 1,475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.17M shares. Pggm Investments invested in 0.32% or 483,568 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.56 million activity. Shares for $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. 32,944 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of stock or 37,500 shares.

