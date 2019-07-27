Cleararc Capital Boosted Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position; Legal & General Group Plc Has Upped Its Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Stock Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 438,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.48M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.30 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 13,408 shares to 30,205 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 309,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,935 shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Independent Invsts Inc stated it has 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl accumulated 198 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telemus Limited Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,623 shares. First City Inc reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, South Texas Money Ltd has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,459 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 174,486 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.23% or 13,677 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10.86M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters, Ohio-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Westover Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.87% or 32,424 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Services holds 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,146 shares. Riverhead Management Lc owns 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 58,266 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 31,036 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.