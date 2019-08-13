Cleararc Capital Boosted Intel (INTC) Position by $1.63 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Its Five Below (FIVE) Position by $41.05 Million as Shares Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 1103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 331,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 361,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 759,033 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 109,121 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 78,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 08/03/2018 – Computer and IEEE Micro Magazines Highlight Intel’s Loihi, a Revolutionary Neuromorphic ‘Self-Learning’ Chip; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 1.47M shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $15.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

