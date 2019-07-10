Cleararc Capital Boosted Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) by $1.24 Million; As Kla (KLAC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Position by $1.45 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 31,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,596 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 77,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 6.35M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 12,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,837 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 75,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 142,521 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 1.27 million shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 187,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.37M for 17.52 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

