Clear Harbor Asset Management Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $5.54 Million; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stock Declined, Thompson Investment Management Lowered Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 214,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1993.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 39,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,869 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 39,600 shares to 103,270 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,588 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allstate has 207,246 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Com holds 47,634 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Northeast Inv Management has 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 235,455 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 1.55% or 413,746 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management invested in 37,729 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.38 million shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Gru has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). King Luther Cap Mgmt accumulated 920,850 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,583 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Rock Point Limited Liability stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How to Buy Exxon Stock – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exxon Mobil A Bargain At Its 8-Year Low? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 2.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 62,614 shares. Heritage Investors Management has invested 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alps has 65,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp Inc invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ruggie Capital Grp Inc reported 213 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 42,205 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England Investment & Retirement Grp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pecaut holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 800 shares. Punch And Assocs Mgmt Inc has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,963 shares. Roosevelt Gp holds 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 15,133 shares. Cetera Limited Co stated it has 189,769 shares. Retirement Planning Gp invested in 0.1% or 5,131 shares.