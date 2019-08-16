Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Position in Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) by $545,564; Kopp Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 56,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 146,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 281,659 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 8,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 74,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 82,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 7,268 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Has Attempted to Engage Privately With Connecticut Water for Some Time; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO REVIEW, NEGOTIATE ANY ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ET ON JULY 14, 2018; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY BELIEVE THAT MERGER WITH SJW GROUP IS IN BEST INTEREST OF ALL CONNECTICUT WATER SHAREHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 16/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Proposal Also Represents 22% Premium to Connecticut Water’s 20-Day Volume-Weighted Avg Price as of March 14; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE OFFERS TO BUY CONNECTICUT WATER FOR $63.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – ON APRIL 5, CO VERBALLY COMMUNICATED INTENT TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO CONNECTICUT WATER CEO DAVID BENOIT & DELIVERED WRITTEN PROPOSAL

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,103 shares to 17,503 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.