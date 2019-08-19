Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $659,262; Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Shares Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $29.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.26. About 1.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 16/03/2018 – Amazon’s Dominance Has Changed the Landscape for Corporations (Video); 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 11,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,376 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 16,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 2.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ALL 10 OF QUALCOMM’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG IS IN TALKS WITH CONTRACT CHIPMAKERS TO DIVERSIFY LOGIC CHIP PRODUCTION – EXEC; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom says will not sell national security assets to foreign firms; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,603 shares to 25,770 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 21,402 shares. Tikvah Ltd Com owns 26,219 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has 11,305 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 359,431 shares. Whetstone Capital Lc has invested 11.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 317 shares. Gateway Advisory reported 129 shares stake. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 515 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Garrison Bradford And Associate reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Investors Ser stated it has 3.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 39,000 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,454 were accumulated by Highland Capital Limited Liability Com. 200 are owned by Barbara Oil Communications. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 915,144 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.66 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

