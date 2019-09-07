Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $900,726; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Has Increased by $374,352 as Market Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 96,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 94,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,403 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 19,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,955 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 47,048 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,090 shares. 10,140 are held by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. 1,660 are held by Tradition Management Ltd Com. Carderock Capital Mgmt reported 46,466 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 0.42% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 185,292 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 3,185 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Burney Co holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 113,274 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 13,729 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 0.28% or 6,279 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.16% or 22,086 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 475,447 shares. First Interstate National Bank has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 264 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 4,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 20,521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 994 shares. Optimum stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.19% stake. 5,550 are owned by Mraz Amerine & Associate. Sageworth Tru Communication owns 300 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.84% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). City Holding has 4,235 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 4,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mackay Shields Limited holds 79,655 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 93,598 shares to 94,098 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.