Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Hartford Finl Svcs Group (HIG) Stake as Share Price Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Management Inc

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (HIG) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 12,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 151,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc owns 309 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 263,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank reported 0.05% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Adirondack Mngmt Inc reported 8,555 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 8.18M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.06% or 53,540 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 0.06% or 1.40 million shares. Ls Limited Liability has 39,835 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 3.36 million shares stake. 8,000 were reported by Regent Mngmt Lc. Orrstown Service Incorporated reported 2,080 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 5,381 shares. 5,094 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Franklin has 0.43% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,517 shares to 17,707 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 689 shares to 3,190 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,105 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

