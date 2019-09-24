Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake by $932,790; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $1.93 Million

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 60,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 76,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 127,058 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.82. About 3.40 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’

