Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised State Str (STT) Stake By $361,270; SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES (WNDW) SI Decreased By 32.09%

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased State Str Corp (STT) stake by 5558% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 5,558 shares as State Str Corp (STT)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 5,658 shares with $372,000 value, up from 100 last quarter. State Str Corp now has $22.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.13. About 3.58 million shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:WNDW) had a decrease of 32.09% in short interest. WNDW’s SI was 20,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 32.09% from 29,600 shares previously. With 39,600 avg volume, 1 days are for SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s short sellers to cover WNDW’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9,657 shares traded. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,425 activity. The insider de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $29,425.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 12,584 shares to 138,739 valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) stake by 8,023 shares and now owns 74,414 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering State Street Corp (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. State Street Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of STT in report on Sunday, February 24 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, June 12. UBS maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Monday, July 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 26,500 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.08% or 233,518 shares. Corsair Management Ltd Partnership holds 8,074 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Korea Corp holds 0.06% or 215,912 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Arvest Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0.84% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Oak Oh accumulated 1.13% or 281,286 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 135,094 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc holds 492 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.04% or 8,573 shares. Goelzer Mgmt has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,805 shares. Heartland reported 5,568 shares.

