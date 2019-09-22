Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Position in Raytheon Co (RTN); James Investment Research Has Trimmed Its Universal Forest Prd (UFPI) Holding as Stock Price Rose

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Universal Forest Prd (UFPI) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 15,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 7,335 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 22,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Prd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 342,621 shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 250.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 4,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,463 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 1,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26 million shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.26 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,096 shares to 19,176 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 23,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 8,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.04% stake. 215,452 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 0.05% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 1.88 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 546,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 91,692 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 167,676 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 6,063 shares. 46,371 were reported by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 118,132 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2.14 million shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc owns 1,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,247 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability reported 250 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 268 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.21% or 1,699 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.18% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,368 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 3,375 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Willis Inv Counsel has 33,952 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,367 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio.