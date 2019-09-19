Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $406,362; As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Cut Holding by $1.81 Million

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 7,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 499,907 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.62M, down from 507,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $251.73. About 345,446 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 12,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 102,071 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, up from 89,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 19.81M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 7,731 shares to 57,674 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 33,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 29.41 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 192,303 shares to 87,952 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,497 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.