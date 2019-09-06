Clear Harbor Asset Management Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Decreased by $4.45 Million as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Holding Raised by Scge Management Lp

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 13,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 248,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.84 million, down from 261,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $374.37. About 113,282 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.66. About 8.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – House Committee Releases Prepared Testimony From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook […]; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37 million for 29.43 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares to 6,459 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

