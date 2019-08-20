Clear Harbor Asset Management Position In Cbs New (CBS) Was Has Lifted; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Position in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Increased by $1.77 Million as Stock Price Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 32,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 122,467 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 90,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 4.99 million shares traded or 88.05% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS IMMEDIATELY REJECTED – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – CBS board seeks court approval for special dividend; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV PAYMENT IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 391,469 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 1,551 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 229,417 shares. Nwq Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com reported 528,141 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 5,186 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 328,958 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.18M shares. Capstone Investment Limited Com invested in 12,337 shares. Bb&T holds 105,572 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). National Pension Service has invested 0.08% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Raymond James Serv Advisors owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 15,604 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Llc holds 0.41% or 29,302 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Falls on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and AT&T Joint Statement on Reaching New Content Carriage Agreement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 10,285 shares to 76,537 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,739 shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trouble In the Magic Kingdom? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.