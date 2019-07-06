Clear Harbor Asset Management Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Cut by $357,210; As Metlife (MET) Valuation Rose, Holder General American Investors Company Has Lowered Position by $840,000

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,083 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 86,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. It closed at $51.37 lastly. It is down 29.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 433,972 were reported by Principal Group Inc. Century Cos invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 397,708 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 30,460 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 845 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 293 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1,372 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 20,340 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 1,319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp accumulated 5,795 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 86,240 shares. Hightower Limited Liability accumulated 5,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 7,636 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 100 shares.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.71 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California Water Service Group enters into new $550M credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “California Water Sends Letter to SJW Stockholders Outlining Significant Governance Concerns at SJW – Business Wire” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 35,403 shares to 65,431 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 32,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Metlife and KeyCorp – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru reported 28,224 shares. Moors Cabot has 0.16% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 56,668 shares. Da Davidson holds 91,413 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.81% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,456 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 1,103 shares. First Financial Corp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 883 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 210,725 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,620 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital reported 8,963 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 68,712 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 101 shares. Assetmark reported 4,357 shares stake. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.