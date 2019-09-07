Clear Harbor Asset Management Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Lowered by $555,390; Heitman Real Estate Securities Lifted Its Holding in Sl Green Realty (SLG) by $5.10 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 57,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 304,834 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, up from 247,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 540,285 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 76,537 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 86,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 535,375 shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business

