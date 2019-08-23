Clear Harbor Asset Management Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Lowered by $738,400 as Share Value Rose; Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $5.88 Million as Valuation Declined

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 85.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 73,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 86,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 1.19M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 103,865 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.44 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 191,236 shares to 206,557 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Grp (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division invested in 0.66% or 118,103 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 102,525 shares. 10,083 are owned by Nadler Gp. Edgemoor Invest Advsr reported 2,775 shares. Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tci Wealth Advisors has 18,771 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 165,880 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 0.36% or 11,528 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 68,241 shares. Drexel Morgan owns 5,552 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 2.25 million shares. Sarissa Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,000 shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Limited Co has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

