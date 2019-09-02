Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Its Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $357,210 as Shares Rose; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Shares Rose

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 80,083 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 86,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 402,042 shares traded or 58.48% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.24M for 18.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,000 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).