Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,383 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 12,403 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 19,786 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $58.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.56. About 1.15M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 11 funds increased or started new positions, while 15 sold and decreased holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. The funds in our database now have: 2.50 million shares, down from 2.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 82,151 shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. holds 13.46% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III for 646,421 shares. Burney Co owns 117,669 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 14,933 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Old National Bancorp In, a Indiana-based fund reported 30,290 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $612.06 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.66 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Group has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $147’s average target is 11.74% above currents $131.56 stock price. PNC Financial Services Group had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 7,445 shares to 12,445 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 23,467 shares and now owns 33,770 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by BUNCH CHARLES E, worth $124,380 on Friday, August 23.