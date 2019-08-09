Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered By $357,210 Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holding; Nordstrom (JWN) Sentiment Is 0.87

Nordstrom Inc (JWN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 178 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 204 cut down and sold equity positions in Nordstrom Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 91.49 million shares, down from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nordstrom Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 54 Reduced: 150 Increased: 128 New Position: 50.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 6,615 shares as California Wtr Svc Group (CWT)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 80,083 shares with $4.35M value, down from 86,698 last quarter. California Wtr Svc Group now has $2.59B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 295,409 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 7,445 shares to 12,445 valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 5,558 shares and now owns 5,658 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.52 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 145,650 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, West Coast Financial Llc has 1.38% invested in the company for 132,004 shares. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 146,244 shares.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 9.77 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 2.56 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Reviewed Group’s Proposal and Determined Price Proposed Is Inadequate; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic