Clear Harbor Asset Management Lifted Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $336,000; Deprince Race & Zollo Maintains Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 178,283 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 173,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 314,592 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 108.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 5,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.18. About 89,548 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Co has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 8 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 7,198 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 23,310 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 15,926 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 10,262 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 1.81 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 34 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Llc reported 193,491 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 0% or 1,355 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 462,390 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,807 shares in its portfolio.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,668 shares to 36,105 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,313 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

