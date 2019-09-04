Clear Harbor Asset Management Lifted Holding in Cbs New (CBS) as Share Price Rose; Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Market Value Rose While Accuvest Global Advisors Increased Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 35.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 32,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 122,467 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 90,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 4.63 million shares traded or 55.67% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 18/03/2018 – Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal -CBS

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 12,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 793,481 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,566 shares to 5,376 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,930 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM) by 31,090 shares to 46,300 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,667 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA).

