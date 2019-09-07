Clear Harbor Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Antero Res (AR) by $809,536; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Price Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 101,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 389,575 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 288,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 9.91M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 455,400 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech Data: Fantastic Compounder, Solid Beat And Raise Quarter, Trading At 7.5x 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $133.12 million for 10.90 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 32,149 shares to 184,629 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 110,541 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Zebra Cap Llc accumulated 6,986 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 49,633 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 306,497 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Incorporated holds 158,504 shares or 3.36% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has 0.03% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 364,151 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 7,467 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 3,294 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 14,600 were reported by Quantitative Investment Ltd Co. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Pggm Invests reported 88,894 shares stake. Diligent Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 6,300 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares to 74,414 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,505 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 27,166 shares in its portfolio. 1.21 million were reported by Northern Tru. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 2,228 shares. Moreover, Old West Management Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 336,210 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 8.45M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 948,957 shares. 35,867 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. 75,600 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 1,611 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 2,750 shares. Harbourvest Prtn Limited Liability reported 171,214 shares stake.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comstock Resources and Gevo among Energy/Materials gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antero Resources: Changing As Always – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.