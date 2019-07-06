Clear Harbor Asset Management Increased By $809,536 Its Antero Res (AR) Holding; Shorts at Taronis Technologies Inccok (MNGA) Raised By 361.78%

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 35.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc acquired 101,192 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 9.15%. The Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 389,575 shares with $3.44 million value, up from 288,383 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 5.63M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP

Taronis Technologies Inccok (NASDAQ:MNGA) had an increase of 361.78% in short interest. MNGA’s SI was 491,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 361.78% from 106,500 shares previously. With 4.16M avg volume, 0 days are for Taronis Technologies Inccok (NASDAQ:MNGA)’s short sellers to cover MNGA’s short positions. The SI to Taronis Technologies Inccok’s float is 7.16%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.852. About 2.33 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNGA) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) rating on Friday, March 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $17 target.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $207,353 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,350 shares valued at $49,927 was bought by RADY PAUL M. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 256,332 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 106,846 shares. Brown Advisory owns 257,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 579,627 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Texas-based Chilton Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 59,833 shares. The California-based Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University has invested 8.24% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 87,520 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 84,760 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 381,980 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 38,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management Communication has invested 0.27% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 105,376 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 7,092 shares to 9,012 valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,306 shares and now owns 82,588 shares. California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) was reduced too.

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It currently has negative earnings. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry.